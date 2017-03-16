CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Driver Wanted In Mt. Clemens Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

March 16, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: hit and run, Mount Clemens

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – Authorities are looking for the public’s help to locate a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

According to Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, it happened along northbound Gratiot Ave. near Park St. in Mount Clemens, just before midnight Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a call about someone hit by a car found a 28 year-old Detroit man lying injured on the ground in front of a closed business, Wickersham said.

The man was attended to by EMS at the scene and then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Wickersham said security video of the incident shows the victim was crossing northbound Gratiot from east to west when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle while in the center lane. After striking the pedestrian, the driver continued northbound without stopping.

After reviewing the video as well as some car parts left at the scene, Wickersham said investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2006 Chrysler Sebring, dark green in color. It will have damage to the front on the passenger-side and to the passenger-side, rear-view mirror.

Photo shows the type of car police are looking for, not the actual suspect vehicle. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, in injured man remained hospitalized in stable condition. He’s expected to recover.

Anyone who may know the driver wanted in this case is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

