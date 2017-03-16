First Seats Installed At Little Caesars Arena [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

March 16, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena

Are you sitting down for this?

The new seats at the future Little Caesars Arena will be wider than the ones at Joe Louis Arena with more cushion for your tush and cupholders.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Crews this week began the process of installing seats, starting with those in the lower bowl.

The seats were manufactured by Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating and are installed in three parts — first the base, then the seat backs and finally the cushions.

Little Caesars Arena will have a capacity around 20,000 when it opens in September.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro DetroitGet out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia