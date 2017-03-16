First Seats Installed At Little Caesars Arena [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Are you sitting down for this?
The new seats at the future Little Caesars Arena will be wider than the ones at Joe Louis Arena with more cushion for your tush and cupholders.
Crews this week began the process of installing seats, starting with those in the lower bowl.
The seats were manufactured by Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating and are installed in three parts — first the base, then the seat backs and finally the cushions.
Little Caesars Arena will have a capacity around 20,000 when it opens in September.