Indiana Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Crean

March 16, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Indiana, Tom Crean

MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Crean has been fired after nine often lackluster seasons.

Athletic director Fred Glass announced the decision Thursday as the NCAA Tournament was beginning.

Crean won two Big Ten regular-season championships over the last five seasons but went 18-16 this year and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in nine years — including each of his first three seasons after taking over a gutted team following an NCAA scandal.

The 50-year-old Crean went 166-135 at Indiana overall.

