Jourdan Lewis Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charge

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to ESPN.
Lewis came under investigation after his 20-year-old girlfriend called police around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and claimed there had been a physical altercation at Lewis’ residence near downtown Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige told MLive.com the reporting officers were initially unsure of what had happened.
“It wasn’t clear to the officers if there was an assault, or who the aggressor was,” he said.
But further investigation resulted in a misdemeanor charge that alleged Lewis assaulted his girlfriend.
Lewis, 21, was a two-time All-American at Michigan and the Big Ten defensive back of the year in 2016. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit.
CBS Sports considers Lewis the eighth best cornerback in the 2017 draft and projects he will be selected in the second round.