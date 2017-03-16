CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
March Madness Linked To Spike In Vasectomies

March 16, 2017 5:10 PM By Dr. Deanna Lites
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA

DETROIT (WWJ) – Many basketball fans are glued to the TV during March Madness –and for some they’re simply following doctors orders.

WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites connects the dots between college basketball and men’s health as the number of men getting vasectomies spike in the month of March.

It’s no coincidence says urologist Ryan Berglund. “We’ve noticed this anecdotally for years — this last year we looked at it — it’s about a 10 percent increase during March Madness.”

Doctors advise men to lie on the couch and rest for a couple of days following the outpatient procedure.

And get this, doctors say they also see an increase in vasectomies during the Masters Tournament and when a major video game is released.

