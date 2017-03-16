CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne And Jon Pardi Take Home New Artist ACM Awards

March 16, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards, entertainment

By Amanda Wicks

Maren Morris’ year keeps on getting bigger and better. After winning the GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance (for her single “My Church“), the young country singer won the ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. 

The Academy of Country Music announced its three new artist category winners today (March 14th) and besides Morris, Brothers Osborne took home the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, and Jon Pardi took home the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. It marks the very first ACM Awards for all three artists.

Morris, Pardi and Brothers Osbourne will all perform at the ACM Awards on April 2nd when the ceremony will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ACM Awards airs at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

