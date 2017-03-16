‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Lear CEO On Motor City; Immigration Ban Debate

By CBS Detroit
Lear Corp. President & CEO Matt Simoncini talked about the auto supplier’s growing footprint in Detroit during a riveting conversation with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.
Simoncini, who grew up on Detroit’s east side, discussed its new Innovation Center they opened in the Motor City to tap into the creativity of Detroit.
Simoncini runs one of the largest auto suppliers in the world.
He also talked about how things have changed in the city.
Then Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, business woman Denise Ilitch, and Najah Bazzy, of Zaman International, talk with Cain about Trump’s immigration ban.
Patterson and Bazzy exchange strong words about the need for a ban.
On other issues Ilitch discussed the Detroit Tigers upcoming season and how wonderful it would be if they were to win the World Series as her late father, Mike Ilitch, owner of the Tigers, who passed away last month, hoped they would.
