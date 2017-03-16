CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Middle Tennessee State Does It Again! Upsets Minnesota 81-72

March 16, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Remember the Blue Raiders? That scrappy team that upended pre-tournament favorite Michigan State as a 15-seed last year? Well, they’re back to their upset ways. This time, the victim was 5-seed Minnesota. The Blue Raiders were actually -1.5 point favorites coming into the contest and they didn’t disappoint.

A slow start left them trailing Minnesota 7-0 early, but then the shooting started to wake up. They outscored the Gophers 37-24 the rest of the first half to take a 37-31 lead into the break using a combination of hard drives to the bucket and good outside shooting.

 

 

In the second half, they Raiders got off to a hot start running up a 15-7 spurt to put further distance between themselves and the Gophers including this three from guard Tyrik Dixon.

 

 

Minnesota made a run to cut the lead down to six points at one point in the second half, but that’s when Reggie Upshaw took over for Middle Tennessee, scoring nine straight points for the Blue Raiders. The trio of Jacorey Williams, Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts combined for 47 points in the game. Speaking of Williams, his “and 1” with 1:38 left was basically the dagger that ended the game.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia