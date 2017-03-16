Missing In Detroit: 11-Year-Old Runs Away After Being Punished

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his home on the city’s west side.
Police say Timothy James Washington III was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 14100 block of Abington, near Schoolcraft Avenue and the Southfield Freeway.
Washington’s mother told police that he left home without her permission after being placed on punishment, and she hasn’t seen or heard from him since.
Washington is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion, 4’11” tall and about 80 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray or orange shirt, gray pants, and red and white gym shoes. He’s said to be in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who has seen Washington or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.