Police Source: DNA Match From Crime Scene Of WSU Officer, Collin Rose, Murder

March 16, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Collin Rose, Raymond Durham

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – There’s a DNA match between the shooting of two Detroit police officers and a Wayne State University officer who was killed in the line of duty last year a police source tells WWJ Newsradio 950.

Wayne State University Police Officer Collin Rose, 29, was shot in the head after a routine stop while on patrol near the Detroit campus on

A flashlight photographed in the grass and dirt among the evidence in the killing of Officer Collin Rose. (Police photo)

November 23. The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs, and was about to speak to someone apparently on a bike, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told WWJ at the time of the shooting.

Rose died from the injury he sustained during the shooting.

Sources say that DNA evidence taken from a flashlight at the crime scene of Rose’s murder matches the suspect Raymond Durham.

Raymond Durham (police handout)

Durham, 60, was arrested Wednesday night after a several hour manhunt — after two Detroit police officers were shot, he is a suspect in that shooting as well.

Durham was shot during his capture but is expected to recover.

Chief Craig telling WWJ on Thursday that during a lawful stop of the suspect, Durham, pulled out a gun and began firing, striking both officers. One was shot in the neck; the other officer was shot in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest.

As the officers were rushed to the hospital, a manhunt was launched for Durham. He was finally taken into custody about three hours later when he was found hiding in some weeds. A firearm was also recovered.

Mike Hacham was at a coffee shop Wednesday night when he heard the police sirens and began to shoot video:

[WARNING OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE]

 

It’s expected there will be a formal statement by police on Friday.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more and continuing updates on CBSDetroit.com.

 

