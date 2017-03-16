Police: Speeding, Drunk Driver Slams Into Building In Auburn Hills [PHOTO]

AUBURN (WWJ) – Police say alcohol and speed factored in when a car crash through a fence and into a building in Auburn Hills.
Officers were dispatched the scene on University Dr. to find “a substantial amount of blood” inside the vehicle — but no driver.
Police say a strong odor of natural gas coming from the building prompted officers to evacuate the building and the neighboring building until Consumers Energy and Auburn Hills Department of Public Works could turn off the gas.
Investigators were able to track the owner of the car to a home on Richwood St., just north of the crash site, where they found quite a bit more blood outside. When no one answered the door, police said, officers forced their way in but found the house unoccupied.
A little later, with the help of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment of upper body injuries sustained int he crash.
Police said the suspect is a 30-year-old Auburn Hills resident. His or her name was not immediately released, pending formal charges in the case.
Quite a bit of damage was done to the building, but no one else was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.