Report: Fernandez ‘Probable’ Operator When Boat Crashed

March 16, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Jose Fernandez, Miami Marlins

FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation in the boat crash that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men concluded the 24-year-old star was likely operating the vessel when it struck a jetty.

An agency report released Thursday included a chart listing the “probable seating location of occupants” from evidence collected after the crash off Miami Beach.

Fernandez and two others died when the pitcher’s 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

