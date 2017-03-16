CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Report: Lions A ‘Possible Landing Spot’ For Adrian Peterson

March 16, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Bob Quinn, NFL free agency, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

For the second time in as many weeks, the Lions have been identified as potential suitors for Adrian Peterson.

The latest report comes from Jason La Canfora, who mentions the Raiders along with the Lions as “possible landing spots” for the four-time All-Pro running back “at (the) right price.”

The Vikings agreed to a contract on Thursday with former Raiders running back Latavius Murray, signaling the end of the Peterson era in Minnesota. Could that presage the dawn of the Peterson era in Detroit?

In theory, sure. The Lions are believed to be in the market for another running back, and the bruising Peterson would be a nice complement to Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. What’s more, general manager Bob Quinn has proven to be anything but bashful in free agency.

The key here, as La Canfora referenced, is the price.

Detroit has already spent big this offseason and will likely have to preserve a hefty chunk of cap space for a potentially record-setting extension for Matthew Stafford. And even if they were in position to hand out another big contract, Peterson, who is coming off a torn meniscus and will be 32 at the start of next season, probably wouldn’t be their first target.

Still, the fit is there and the rumors persist. Last week, a report from Sirius NFL Radio connected the two parties, while adding that Peterson “wants to take his time and (is) not in a rush to sign.”

With most running backs off the market, Peterson could be the next one to drop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia