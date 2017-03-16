Report: Lions A ‘Possible Landing Spot’ For Adrian Peterson

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

For the second time in as many weeks, the Lions have been identified as potential suitors for Adrian Peterson.

The latest report comes from Jason La Canfora, who mentions the Raiders along with the Lions as “possible landing spots” for the four-time All-Pro running back “at (the) right price.”

With Lacy landing in Seattle and Murray landing in Minnesota, would keep an eye on OAK, DET as possible landing spots for AP at right price — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 16, 2017

The Vikings agreed to a contract on Thursday with former Raiders running back Latavius Murray, signaling the end of the Peterson era in Minnesota. Could that presage the dawn of the Peterson era in Detroit?

In theory, sure. The Lions are believed to be in the market for another running back, and the bruising Peterson would be a nice complement to Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. What’s more, general manager Bob Quinn has proven to be anything but bashful in free agency.

The key here, as La Canfora referenced, is the price.

Detroit has already spent big this offseason and will likely have to preserve a hefty chunk of cap space for a potentially record-setting extension for Matthew Stafford. And even if they were in position to hand out another big contract, Peterson, who is coming off a torn meniscus and will be 32 at the start of next season, probably wouldn’t be their first target.

Still, the fit is there and the rumors persist. Last week, a report from Sirius NFL Radio connected the two parties, while adding that Peterson “wants to take his time and (is) not in a rush to sign.”

With most running backs off the market, Peterson could be the next one to drop.