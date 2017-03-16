CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Twitter Reacts To Xavier Upsetting Maryland

March 16, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Maryland Terrapins, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer, Xavier Musketeers

Ryan Mayer

The first day of the NCAA tournament has played out largely in favor of the high seeds so far. The lone upset of the day came when Middle Tennessee State, a 12-seed, upset 5-seed Minnesota 81-72. Now, we can add the Xavier Musketeers to the list of bracket busters thanks to a 76-65 win over 6-seed Maryland in the West region.

The Musketeers got a big game, and a huge second half from guard Trevon Bluiett, who posted 21 points with 18 of them coming in the second half.

After the score went final, the folks on Twitter weighed in with their thoughts on the second upset of the day. First, Xavier’s most famous fan, Bill Murray, whose son is on the coaching staff, was caught on camera with his celebration during the team’s second half run.

Then, the folks who had the upset started their celebration.

Then came the folks who were mourning the loss of their perfect bracket.

Better luck next year folks. Xavier advances to face the winner of Florida State-Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

 

