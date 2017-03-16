CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
US Women’s Hockey Players Stand Fast In Wage Fight

March 16, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: U.S. Women's Hockey Team

By STEPHEN WHYNO/AP Hockey Writer

A deadline for the U.S. women’s hockey team to tell USA Hockey whether they will play in the upcoming world championships has come and gone without players changing their mind.

John Langel, an attorney who represents the players, tells The Associated Press: “Players were aware of the deadline and are resolute in their focus on equitable support.”

A message sent to a USA Hockey spokesman was not immediately returned.

It was not clear what USA Hockey’s next steps would be in trying to fill its roster for the tournament, which begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. The U.S. is the defending champion.

 

