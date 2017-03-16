CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Woman Charged In Stabbing, Robbery Of 90-Year-Old Detroit Man At Home

March 16, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been arraigned on attempted murder and other charges in connection with an attack on an elderly man.

According to Wayne County prosecutors, 50-year old Betty Clark assaulted, stabbed, and robbed the 90-year old victim while in his home last Saturday afternoon.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Magistrate Bari Blake Wood set bond for Clark at $500,000 cash or surety Thursday in 36th District Court.

She remains held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting her next court appearance scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

