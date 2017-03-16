Woman Charged In Stabbing, Robbery Of 90-Year-Old Detroit Man At Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been arraigned on attempted murder and other charges in connection with an attack on an elderly man.
According to Wayne County prosecutors, 50-year old Betty Clark assaulted, stabbed, and robbed the 90-year old victim while in his home last Saturday afternoon.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Magistrate Bari Blake Wood set bond for Clark at $500,000 cash or surety Thursday in 36th District Court.
She remains held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting her next court appearance scheduled for Thursday, March 23.