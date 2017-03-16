WWJ Jimmy Buffett And The Coral Reefer Band Ticket Giveaway, 3/21/17

March 16, 2017 11:14 AM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on March 21st for your chance to win tickets to see Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 11th.  Tickets on-sale on Friday, March 24th!

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: March 21, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 11, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia