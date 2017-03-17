Disney’s Live Action “Beauty and the Beast” Is A Wonderful Treat

DETROIT (WWJ) – You can’t help but get a little bit nostalgic and have a whole lot of fun watching Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast”. First, there are the original songs from Disney’s much-beloved animated film, and secondly, even though this story has been told many times before, it’s a very heartwarming story that never gets old.

The classic tale of “Beauty and the Beast” originated in print form in 18th century France. It’s a beautifully-told story about true beauty coming from within. It focuses on the beauty Belle, and of course, the Beast.

Belle encounters the beast when she leaves home to search for her father, Maurice, who has gotten lost in the woods. Maurice fails to return home after stumbling upon the beast’s castle and taking refuge inside from the cold. The beast, unhappy that Maurice is trespassing, takes him prisoner. When Belle comes face-to-face with the beast, she doesn’t run, but instead takes her father’s place in the castle, and the beast sets him free. When Maurice returns home, he tries to get the people of his village to help him rescue Belle. Belle’s wanna-be suitor Gaston and his right-hand man Le Fou step up, taking a crowd of villagers along with them.

While Belle is being held captive, she encounters the other inhabitants of the castle, all of whom have been transformed into household objects: the candleabra, clock, teacup, feather duster, and the rest of the cast of characters.

While it’s always risky for a studio to tamper with a film that’s considered a classic, as is the case with the animated version of “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney pulled this remake off admirably. This is a film that’s family friendly and one that I highly recommend going to see.

Emma Watson, perhaps best known for her starring role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, stars as the beauty, Belle. Dan Stevens stars as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Le Fou; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson stars as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

See you at the movies!

