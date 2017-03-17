Golfer Taps Alligator Into Lake With Bare Hand; Twitter Reacts [VIDEO]

March 17, 2017 9:59 AM
By: Will Burchfield
Cody Gribble is a 26-year-old professional golfer from Texas.

He’s also, apparently, a crazy-man.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, Gribble spotted an alligator lounging on the edge of the fairway along a lake. So he did what anyone would do and approached the 80-toothed beast from behind, reached out his bare hand and nudged it by the tail into the water.

Then he strolled up the fairway like nothing had happened.

“Nothing to see here.”

Cody Gribble is a brave, brave man. 👀

Naturally, Twitter lost it.

The conversation quickly turned to Chubbs Peterson, who famously lost his right hand to an alligator in the movie ‘Happy Gilmore.’

Just taaaaaap it in.

Gribble, for his part, didn’t see what the big deal was. He just wanted to get the gator’s heart rate up. Can’t sit around sunbathing all day.

It was otherwise an unspectacular day for Gribble on the golf course. He finished five over par, tied for 103rd on the leaderboard.

