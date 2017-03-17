Golfer Taps Alligator Into Lake With Bare Hand; Twitter Reacts [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

Cody Gribble is a 26-year-old professional golfer from Texas.

He’s also, apparently, a crazy-man.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, Gribble spotted an alligator lounging on the edge of the fairway along a lake. So he did what anyone would do and approached the 80-toothed beast from behind, reached out his bare hand and nudged it by the tail into the water.

Don't try this at home. 😳🐊 pic.twitter.com/BUumzwPH21 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2017

Then he strolled up the fairway like nothing had happened.

“Nothing to see here.”

Cody Gribble is a brave, brave man. 👀 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Naturally, Twitter lost it.

Only a guy called Cody Gribble could handle an alligator like this. https://t.co/bfYOl4ACwV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2017

@oliverbrown_tel @marthakelner To be fair, if a white-trousered chap called Cody Gribble snuck up and slapped me on the bum, I’d jump, too. — Mick Collins (@MickPCollins) March 16, 2017

The conversation quickly turned to Chubbs Peterson, who famously lost his right hand to an alligator in the movie ‘Happy Gilmore.’

@CodyGribble @PGATOUR Did you learn nothing from Chubbs Peterson? He could have been the greatest. pic.twitter.com/fKxqfycXvD — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) March 17, 2017

Just taaaaaap it in. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Gribble, for his part, didn’t see what the big deal was. He just wanted to get the gator’s heart rate up. Can’t sit around sunbathing all day.

Gators need exercise too, no biggie guys. https://t.co/K97j4WHuVP — Cody Gribble (@CodyGribble) March 17, 2017

It was otherwise an unspectacular day for Gribble on the golf course. He finished five over par, tied for 103rd on the leaderboard.