Jim Harbaugh Tweets About Football – Not Basketball – During Michigan NCAA Tournament Game [PHOTOS]

March 17, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Michigan took on Oklahoma State Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

During the game Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh tweeted. But it wasn’t about the basketball game — but about his team instead.

“Several great performers in our Spring Combine yesterday, and many strong results from our event runner-ups. Practice starts in one week!,” Harbaugh said in his tweet.

Harbaugh wasn’t the only coach to do this. Oklahoma State’s football coach Mike Gundy tweeted during the game and it also had nothing to do about the basketball game. His tweet was a photo holding a rattlesnake.

On the other hand, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart tweeted about the basketball team.

Florida’s coach Jim McElwain‏ tweeted out his support for the basketball team.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had no problem showing his support for the basketball team with retweets.

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen tweeted his support for the basketball team.

Some thought it was disrespectful, another sign that Harbaugh cares only about himself. I am quite possibly the biggest Jim Harbaugh hater there is and I don’t have a problem with it at all, do you?

