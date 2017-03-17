Macomb County Man Charged In Child Porn Case

March 17, 2017 6:49 PM
nicholas scott reynolds Macomb County Man Charged In Child Porn Case

Nicholas Scott Reynolds (photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Authorities say that a Macomb County man has been charged in a child pornography case.

Nicholas Scott Reynolds, 31, appeared in court on Friday and was charged with child sexually abuse activity — distribution/promotion, use of a computer to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said police received a criminal complaint that was filed by a Macomb County resident on Wednesday. During an investigation, police found electronic media containing numerous images of child porn in Reynolds’ home.

Reynolds is also on parole out of Illinois. He was arrested in a parking lot near 23 Mile Rd. and Gratiot.

Reynolds was given a bond of $200,000 cash/surety.

A criminal investigation is continuing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia