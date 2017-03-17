Macomb County Man Charged In Child Porn Case

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Authorities say that a Macomb County man has been charged in a child pornography case.
Nicholas Scott Reynolds, 31, appeared in court on Friday and was charged with child sexually abuse activity — distribution/promotion, use of a computer to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said police received a criminal complaint that was filed by a Macomb County resident on Wednesday. During an investigation, police found electronic media containing numerous images of child porn in Reynolds’ home.
Reynolds is also on parole out of Illinois. He was arrested in a parking lot near 23 Mile Rd. and Gratiot.
Reynolds was given a bond of $200,000 cash/surety.
A criminal investigation is continuing.