Man In Custody After Police Standoff Causes Lockdown At Center Line Schools

March 17, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Center Line

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WWJ) — A police standoff prompted the lock down of a multiple schools in Center Line on Friday.

The incident started after police say they got a call to a house on Central St. off Van Dyke where a woman said she had been strangled by her husband and left the house with her two young children inside.

Center Line Public Safety Director Paul Myzenski said Warren’s Special Response team and their hostage negotiator talked the man out of the house after about three hours.

“The children are fine, returned back to their mother and everything is OK,” Myzenski said.

Center Line High School, Wolfe Middle School and Academy 21 were all under lockdown throughout the afternoon. The man is being held in the Macomb County jail.

“He ended up coming out and surrendering himself to the team and he was taken into custody with no incidents,” Myzenski said.

No weapons were found.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia