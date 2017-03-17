Man In Custody After Police Standoff Causes Lockdown At Center Line Schools

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WWJ) — A police standoff prompted the lock down of a multiple schools in Center Line on Friday.
The incident started after police say they got a call to a house on Central St. off Van Dyke where a woman said she had been strangled by her husband and left the house with her two young children inside.
Center Line Public Safety Director Paul Myzenski said Warren’s Special Response team and their hostage negotiator talked the man out of the house after about three hours.
“The children are fine, returned back to their mother and everything is OK,” Myzenski said.
Center Line High School, Wolfe Middle School and Academy 21 were all under lockdown throughout the afternoon. The man is being held in the Macomb County jail.
“He ended up coming out and surrendering himself to the team and he was taken into custody with no incidents,” Myzenski said.
No weapons were found.