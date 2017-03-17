Michigan State Completes Epic Comeback Against Miami, Moves On To Face No. 1 Seed Kansas

Bryan Altman

Tom Izzo could never win another game in NCAA Tournament play for the rest of his career and still go down as one of the titans of the tourney when he decides to call it a career.

That, however, will never happen. When Tom Izzo coaches in March, he wins.

Izzo is March Madness at its finest and he and his Michigan State squad proved just that on Friday night against Miami.

Izzo and the Spartans came into the tournament as a No. 9 seed with little to no fanfare — even for a No. 9 seed and especially for a team coached by a tournament legend.

Many said Izzo’s squad this year lacked the magic of teams past and wouldn’t be long for this tournament, and that looked to be the case early in the team’s opening round game as the Hurricanes busted out to a 17-5 lead early on and seemed poised to take Michigan State out.

That lasted all of five minutes.

Michigan State rallied with fury and improbably wound up taking an 11-point lead into halftime.

Michigan State looked like they were going to get run out of the gym. And now they're up 11. And it's halftime. Crazy game. #marchmadness — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 18, 2017

Michigan State incredibly has gone from down 12 to up 17 over Miami early in the 2nd half. — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonCBS) March 18, 2017

Michigan State would go on to win by 20, 78-58.

While the victory was impressive, one thing that’s unimpressive about this entire situation is the fact that everyone needed a reminder once again to NEVER bet against Tom Izzo when the calendar changes to March.

His resume speaks for itself… or at least it should have.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has more wins with a lower-seeded team than any coach in NCAA tournament history. Add another one. pic.twitter.com/ni6bHkHSvs — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) March 18, 2017

As we turn to Kansas-Michigan State on Sunday, a reminder that Izzo is an unfathomable 21-4 on two-day turnarounds in the 2nd round/Elite 8. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2017

No. 1 seed Kansas will truly put the power of Izzo to the test, but are you prepared to say the Spartans have no chance?

Do so at your own risk.