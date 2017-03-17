Police: 2 Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK (WWJ/AP) – Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed into the Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan.
The vehicle crashed into the river in Battle Creek early Friday, flipped and floated down the river, WOOD-TV reported. Crews pulled the vehicle from the water near the Washington Street Bridge and found two bodies inside.
The two people who died weren’t immediately identified.
The crash happened near where a car went into the river on March 4. That vehicle floated away, prompting days of searching. It was found on Sunday by a fisherman. Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn’t found.
An investigation is ongoing.
