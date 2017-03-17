Police: 2 Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Kalamazoo River

March 17, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK (WWJ/AP) – Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed into the Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan.

The vehicle crashed into the river in Battle Creek early Friday, flipped and floated down the river, WOOD-TV reported. Crews pulled the vehicle from the water near the Washington Street Bridge and found two bodies inside.

The two people who died weren’t immediately identified.

The crash happened near where a car went into the river on March 4. That vehicle floated away, prompting days of searching. It was found on Sunday by a fisherman. Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn’t found.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia