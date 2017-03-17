CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
September Trial Planned For Trey Songz If No Plea Agreement In Police Assault Case

March 17, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Trey Songz

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A September trial is planned for singer Trey Songz if he can’t reach a deal with prosecutors to reduce a felony assault charge stemming from a concert in Detroit.

Songz appeared Thursday via video in Wayne County Circuit Court. A trial is scheduled Sept. 12 and court conference is May 31.

Defense lawyer Charles Longstreet II tells The Detroit News there’s a “50/50” chance of the case being resolved through a plea agreement for Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

[Lawyer: Trey Songz, Prosecutors Negotiating In Detroit Assault Case]

The 32-year-old R&B artist was charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant was punched.

Police have said Songz became upset when told to end his performance. The incident happened on December 28 as he was closing out “The Big Show at The Joe,” which also featured Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

Police say the “Bottoms Up” singer became belligerent on stage around 11:30 p.m. when someone told him his time was up. He taunted those in charge, repeatedly singing “Go on and do it, cut me off,” followed by, “A n**** cut me off, I’m going the f*** crazy. You understand?”

When his microphone was finally cut, police Neverson went into a frenzy, throwing microphones and speakers, whatever he could get his hands on, across the stage and into the crowd.

Officers went on stage to calm situation down, but Neverson continued throwing things. According to prosecutors, Neverson threw an object which struck an individual in the head. When police approached Neverson to arrest him, the singer allegedly struck an officer with his fist — causing a concussion.

Neverson was arrested at the scene.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

