Sneaker Shop Burn Rubber To Release Red Wings Inspired Reeboks This Saturday [PHOTOS]

I like to consider myself a little bit of a sneak head. When I was in fourth grade and first saw a classmate wearing the Jordan V, I was instantly hooked. For awhile I only wore Air Jordans, but recently I have branched out into other brands.
Most recently, I have been on a little bit of a Reebok kick with the release of the original Shaqs.
If you are as obsessed with sneakers as I am then you are well aware of the sneaker boutique in Royal Oak, Burn Rubber.
Burn Rubber is releasing a pair of Reeboks this Saturday that will pay tribute to the Detroit Red Wings.
April 9 will be the last time the Detroit Red Wings play a game in Joe Louis Arena but that doesn’t mean you can’t support the arena on your feet.
From the real Hockey Town USA, we are honored to introduce to you, the Burn Rubber x Reebok x Detroit Red Wings…Bolton. Releasing on Saturday (3/11), this shoe is telling the story of one of the greatest sports edifices in the entire world, “Joe Louis Arena”, and introducing you to the new “Little Caesars Arena”.
The tongue of the shoe has the almighty octopus and the back of the shoe has the Red Wings logo on the right shoe and the left heel says “Burn Rubber.”
If there is one thing about the shoes that everyone will love is the insole. Combined between the two is the Red Wings’ winged wheel and the year of every Stanley Cup title.
You can preorder the shoes now via their website for $140.