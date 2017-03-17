CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

What Will It Take To Keep The Palace Open?

March 17, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Brad Lott, Palace of Auburn Hills, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

With the primary tenants of the Palace of Auburn Hills, the Detroit Pistons, set to relocate to Little Caesars Arena this fall, there’s a good chance The Palace will soon be closed forever.

What would it take to keep the building open?

According to Crain’s Detroit, Brad Lott, senior vice president of Palace Sports & Entertainment, said on Wednesday that The Palace needs to host at least four events a months to stay in operation. Otherwise, Lott said, its infrastructure would crumble.

The Palace, which opened in 1988 and remains in fine condition, currently hosts about 200 events per year, 41 of which are regular season home games for the Pistons. That would seem to keep PS&E’s four-events-per-month quota well within the realm of reason.

But the Pistons are unlikely to be the only attraction moving on from The Palace.

Via Crain’s, “Many events that now take place at the Palace will want to book Little Caesars Arena, which will give them the aura of novelty and the excitement that go along with something new.”

Lott said PS&E is looking into what kind of events – concerts, in particular – it can attract to The Palace.

No determination has yet been made on the future of the Auburn Hills venue. Either way, Lott vowed it will not receive the same fate as the abandoned and decaying Pontiac Silverdome, which the Lions left behind in 2002.

“If there aren’t enough concerts to fill, we are committed to redeveloping the land,” Lott said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia