3 People Shot To Death In Northwest Detroit Home

DETROIT (AP) – Three people have been shot to death inside a home on Detroit’s northwest side.
The shootings occurred about 6 a.m. Saturday after someone kicked in a door at the home.
WXYZ-TV reports that the suspect got into a shootout with a fourth person while fleeing. That person was wounded and taken to a hospital.
WJBK-TV reports that the suspect has been arrested after arriving at a hospital for treatment.
