Belle Isle Is About To Get A Makeover

DETROIT (WWJ) — One of Detroit’s historic jewels is about to get a makeover.
Dozens of volunteers from the Michigan Cares for Tourism organization are going to be sent to the park to help restore the island’s Casino Building, Flynn Pavilion and the Boat Club.
Patty Janes, volunteer coordinator for Michigan Cares for Tourism, said that the three locations chosen for the project are some of the most famous spots on the island.
“We have 50 people coming to Belle Isle to spend some time of three different locations on the island, and put a little TLC and work and paint and clean up and give back in a way that our industry has been doing now for the past five years,” Janes said.
Many tourism leaders from around the state are in Detroit for the 2017 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday.
“When we went into this and started these projects five years ago we knew saving our historic attractions in Michigan was critically important,” Janes said. “Even as a state we have 250 historic attractions that we manage and the State of Michigan manages them on behalf of residents.”
The state took control of the park in the form of a 30-year lease in 2013 when the city of Detroit declared for bankruptcy.