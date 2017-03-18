Michigan State, Kansas Prepare For Matchup Of Blue Bloods

March 18, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State Basketball

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 9 seed Michigan State (20-14) vs. No. 1 seed Kansas (29-4)

Second Round, Midwest region; Tulsa, Okla.; 5:15 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: This matchup is nothing short of a second-round battle of two of the biggest blue-blood programs in all of college basketball, especially when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has the sixth-highest winning percentage (.697) with a record of 101-44 in tournament history, while the Spartans are seventh with a record of 64-29 (.688).

FABULOUS FRESHMAN: Kansas standout Josh Jackson didn’t waste any time in making his tournament presence felt in a first-round win over UC Davis, scoring 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Jackson’s performance came in his first game following a one-game suspension in the Big 12 Conference Tournament for a series of embarrassing incidents this season, including a December confrontation outside a bar and three traffic citations in February.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State’s opening-round win over Miami improved the school to 14-10 in the NCAA Tournament as a lower seed under coach Tom Izzo. That’s the most wins by a school as a lower seed in tournament history.

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia