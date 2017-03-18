NCAA Tournament: Complete Second Round Schedule

Bryan Altman

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t exactly the “maddest” we’ve seen, but there were plenty of great games and it certainly set the table for a wild tournament still to come.

The beauty of the first few rounds of the tournament is that there’s no lag time between rounds and things will tip off once again at 12 noon ET on Saturday.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Round of 32.

(All times EST)

Saturday, March 18

12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Immediately following West Virginia vs. Notre Dame

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Northwestern

6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier

7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee St.

CBS – Immediately following Gonzaga vs. Northwestern

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s

TNT – Immediately following Florida vs. Virginia

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia

TBS – Immediately following Butler vs. Middle Tennessee St.

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State

Sunday, March 19

12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 2 Louisville vs No. 7 Michigan

Immediately following Louisville vs. Michigan

No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 10 Wichita St.

5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St.

6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas

7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

TruTV – Immediately following Kansas vs. Michigan St.

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC

TNT – Immediately following North Carolina vs. Arkansas

No. 2 Duke vs No. 7 South Carolina

TBS – Immediately following Oregon vs. Rhode Island

No. 3 UCLA vs No. 6 Cincinnati