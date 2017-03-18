Tatar’s 2 Goals Lift Red Wings Over Avalanche, 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period that sent the Detroit Red Wings over the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday.

Tatar gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at 5:20 of the final period. Less than two minutes later, he took a pass from Gus Nyquist and scored his 20th goal of the season.

The Red Wings pulled away on a power play when Dylan Larkin got his 15th goal, and Nyquist added his 10th with less than four minutes left.

After a scoreless first period, the much-maligned Detroit power play got its fourth goal in four games.

Henrik Zetterberg carried the puck across the Colorado blue line and backhanded a cross-ice pass to Justin Abdelkader, whose low shot sailed through the pads of Calvin Pickard for his sixth goal of the season at 16:43. It was just Abdelkader’s second goal in his last 32 games.

The Avalanche tied it 3:44 into the third period. Tyson Barrie’s low point shot deflected off the left leg of Nathan MacKinnon on the edge of the Wings’ goal crease and found its way behind Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard.

NOTES: Detroit forward Darren Helm left the game in the second period with an apparent left leg injury after absorbing a heavy check from Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. … The Wings recalled forward Tomas Nosek from AHL Grand Rapids but he was a healthy scratch. … Wings forward Luke Glendening returned to the lineup after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch. … Avs forward J.T. Compher and Wings forward Larkin were college teammates at Michigan.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Travel to Chicago Sunday to face the Blackhawks.

Red Wings: Play host to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.