Thousands Lose Power After New Snowfall

DETROIT (WWJ) — Power troubles continue to plague the Metro Detroit area.
More than 4,000 people are still without power on Saturday evening after a snow storm in the morning downed lines throughout Metro Detroit.
Randy Barris from DTE Energy said crews worked hard last week simply to get the lights back on for 800,000 customers who lost power after a damaging wind storm.
“Now, our crews are going back to make permanent repairs,” Barris said live on WWJ Newsradio 950. “In a lot of cases where things were patched temporarily just to get the power back on, we will be back out there replacing even more utility poles, adding new power lines, stringing new wires in order to improve reliability for our customers going forward.”
Barris says when the snow is wet and heavy it makes the branches more likely to fall.
“Some of that may be because of trees that were weakened from the wind storm now fell on power lines with this new weather coming through,” Barris said.
More than 11,000 customers were without power in the morning.
