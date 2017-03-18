Wayne County Court Offering Bus Passes To Help Jurors

March 18, 2017 6:09 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The bus is on us.

That’s the message from the Wayne County Circuit Court, which is offering bus tickets to help jurors commute between home and the court. It starts May 1.

The court says transportation is one of the reasons why people are failing to report for jury duty. Chief Judge Robert Colombo Jr. says bus tickets will be part of many strategies to get people to report.

In 2016, 35 percent of people failed to show up for jury duty. Colombo is giving them one last chance to fix it before they face possible fines and a jail stay.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia