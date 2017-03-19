Michigan’s Coach Beilein Celebrates Win With Water Gun [VIDEO]

INDIANAPOLIS (WWJ/AP) — Michigan’s amazing March tournament run is headed to the Sweet 16.
The Wolverines trailed most of the game before pulling out a 73-69 victory over second-seeded Louisville in the Midwest region at Indianapolis.
Post-game, it didn’t take long for Michigan head coach John Beilein to help his team celebrate.
Michigan was in danger of missing out on the tournament entirely before winning its final game in the regular season. The Wolverines had a plane mishap before arriving in Washington for the Big Ten tournament, then won four games in four days for the automatic bid.
Moe Wagner had a career-high 26 points, and D.J. Wilson made four free throws in the final 17 seconds to clinch it.
Indianapolis. They’ll face either Rhode Island or Oregon in Kansas City.
