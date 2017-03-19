The Royal Treatment: Baby Shower Thrown For Women In Need

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Every baby deserves a royal welcome and dozens of people set out to make that for moms’ that are struggling to provide some of the basics.
Dozens of homeless women in Detroit were gifted with essentials for their babies.
A group of Good Samaritans inspired by Prince George’s birth in 2013. Karen Whitefoot and her friends got together to throw a baby shower for the women at Cass Community Social Services.
Friends Hillary Gline and Jackie Afatodee stopped by to drop off baby wipes, diapers and clothes.
“Not mothers, neither of us, it’s just in our DNA, it’s expensive, so why not help moms that need a little extra help,” said Afatodee. “Diapers are costly and there are a lot of people who need a little extra help — why not.”
The event, in it’s fourth year, revolves around a ‘royal’ theme with lunch, tea and prize raffles.