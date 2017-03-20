23-Year-Old Southgate Man Charged With Triple Murder In Detroit

March 20, 2017 4:33 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Downriver man has been charged in a triple homicide in Detroit over the weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 23-year-old Demaro Devone Horne of Southgate was arraigned Monday on three counts of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of home invasion – first degree, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felony firearm.

triple killing gofundme 23 Year Old Southgate Man Charged With Triple Murder In Detroit

(Photos via Gofundme)

Police responded to a 911 call to the scene, at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 16600 block of Rutherford to find an injured 27-year-old man outside. When police entered the home, they found three people dead along with a fourth person, a 25-year-old woman, who was unharmed.

According to a family member’s Gofundme page, 43-year-old Michelle Davis, 60-year-old Robert Pittman and 23-year-old Darrian Jones — a Detroit residents — were all asleep in the home when the suspect allegedly kicked in the door and opened fire, killing them all.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive in the case and it’s unclear at this time what led to Horne’s arrest.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Horne served prison time on a 2010 felonious assault and firearm conviction and was released in October of 2016.

He remains held without bond awaiting a probable cause conference scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 in 36th District Court.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly $3,000 had been raised to cover the victims’ funeral expenses.

