50 People Detained By ICE After Authorities Raid Suspected Detroit Cockfighting Ring

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say they’ve detained about 50 people for “suspected immigration law violations” following an investigation into cockfighting and illegal gambling in southwest Detroit.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Khaalid Walls told the Detroit Free Press Monday that dozens of people were inside the building when authorities executed a search warrant on Saturday. He said those arrested will face removal proceedings.
This comes after reports surfaced over the weekend that a search was executed around 1 p.m. in a building on Green St. near I-75, in what’s known as Mexicantown. About 200 people were reportedly inside having a party and dozens were arrested.
Walls said that about 140 federal, state and local law enforcement officials were involved in the raid, which was led by Homeland Security Investigations. He tells The Associated Press in an email Monday that more than 100 birds were taken by agriculture officials.
Walls says authorities “had information that this was nuisance” to the area and had investigated for several months. He said the investigation is ongoing.
The names of those in custody were not immediately released.
