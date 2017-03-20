Barry Sanders Posts Iconic Throwback Photo Of Himself, Yzerman, Dumars And Cecil Fielder [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When you think of elite Detroit athletes there are four, maybe five names that will be permanently etched: Barry Sanders, Steve Yzerman, Cecil Fielder and Joe Dumars.
Barry Sanders posted a pretty iconic photo Monday afternoon. The photo was captioned, “Fun day… looking forward to baseball season.”
Shot in old Tiger Stadium, the photo shows Sanders, Yzerman, Dumars and Fielder, all holding baseball bats.
This could quite possibly be the best Detroit athlete’s photo to ever get autographed. The only way it could be better is if Isiah Thomas was in the photo over Dumars — but you won’t find too many people complain about it.
People on Twitter also loved the photo.
One Twitter user asked the perfect question.
Who would you put in this photo if it were shot today?