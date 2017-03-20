Barry Sanders Posts Iconic Throwback Photo Of Himself, Yzerman, Dumars And Cecil Fielder [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When you think of elite Detroit athletes there are four, maybe five names that will be permanently etched: Barry Sanders, Steve Yzerman, Cecil Fielder and Joe Dumars.

Barry Sanders posted a pretty iconic photo Monday afternoon. The photo was captioned, “Fun day… looking forward to baseball season.”

Shot in old Tiger Stadium, the photo shows Sanders, Yzerman, Dumars and Fielder, all holding baseball bats.

Fun day… looking forward to baseball season. pic.twitter.com/VNo3FSsLPd — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) March 20, 2017

This could quite possibly be the best Detroit athlete’s photo to ever get autographed. The only way it could be better is if Isiah Thomas was in the photo over Dumars — but you won’t find too many people complain about it.

People on Twitter also loved the photo.

@BarrySanders @tigers This is the dopest pic ever — Jim Brady III (@TheKingJB3) March 20, 2017

@BarrySanders @tigers This pic brings me back to my childhood. Such great, great players. Love it! — IG Farben (@RogueElephant) March 20, 2017

@BarrySanders I remember this vividly. It was included in an article in the Freep ( or News ) about these 4 meeting. — Christopher Stull (@american19) March 20, 2017

@BarrySanders I remember that day like it was yesterday :) — Ed Green (@ed37641) March 20, 2017

@BarrySanders a little bit of athletic talent in that pic! — Scott Marquard (@blscott34) March 20, 2017

One Twitter user asked the perfect question.

@BarrySanders What would today's version be….Stafford, Z, Verlander and Dre ?? — Christopher Stull (@american19) March 20, 2017

Who would you put in this photo if it were shot today?