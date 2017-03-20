Barry Sanders Posts Iconic Throwback Photo Of Himself, Yzerman, Dumars And Cecil Fielder [PHOTO]

March 20, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Barry Sanders, Cecil Fielder, Joe Dumars, Steve Yzerman

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When you think of elite Detroit athletes there are four, maybe five names that will be permanently etched: Barry Sanders, Steve Yzerman, Cecil Fielder and Joe Dumars.

Barry Sanders posted a pretty iconic photo Monday afternoon. The photo was captioned, “Fun day… looking forward to baseball season.”

Shot in old Tiger Stadium, the photo shows Sanders, Yzerman, Dumars and Fielder, all holding baseball bats.

This could quite possibly be the best Detroit athlete’s photo to ever get autographed. The only way it could be better is if Isiah Thomas was in the photo over Dumars — but you won’t find too many people complain about it.

People on Twitter also loved the photo.

One Twitter user asked the perfect question.

Who would you put in this photo if it were shot today?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia