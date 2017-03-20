Detroit Teen Accidentally Shot By Younger Brother

March 20, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit teenager was accidentally shot on Monday night while he and his younger brother played with a shotgun on the city’s east side.

According to multiple reports, the 14-year-old boy was shot by his 10-year-old brother and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting took place at a home near Seven Mile and Schoenherr.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. WWJ Newsradio 950 has reached out to Detroit police for more information.

