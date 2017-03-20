Emily Ratajkowski Tries To Break Instagram With Sun’s Out Bun’s Out [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Emily Ratajkowski tried her best to shut down Instagram Sunday.
A photo that was simply labeled “La Sirena” showed the model lying in a shallow body of water wearing nothing.
I had to google what “La Sirena” meant and this is what I saw, “it means “the siren” literally, but in Spanish and Italian it also translates to “mermaid” and is used to describe a “strikingly beautiful woman.”
“La Sirena” described the picture perfectly.
Ratajkowski was on a vacation in Mexico and did her best to try to break Instagram. The photo already has nearly 870,000 likes. She also posted these gems as well.
According to SI.com:
All we know is that we like mermaids and we like Emily Ratajkowski, so this might just be our favorite Instagram photo of all time!