Emily Ratajkowski Tries To Break Instagram With Sun’s Out Bun’s Out [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Emily Ratajkowski tried her best to shut down Instagram Sunday.

A photo that was simply labeled “La Sirena” showed the model lying in a shallow body of water wearing nothing.

I had to google what “La Sirena” meant and this is what I saw, “it means “the siren” literally, but in Spanish and Italian it also translates to “mermaid” and is used to describe a “strikingly beautiful woman.”

La Sirena A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

“La Sirena” described the picture perfectly.

Ratajkowski was on a vacation in Mexico and did her best to try to break Instagram. The photo already has nearly 870,000 likes. She also posted these gems as well.

Morning 🇲🇽 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Someone got a sunburn A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

According to SI.com: