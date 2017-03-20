CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Emily Ratajkowski Tries To Break Instagram With Sun’s Out Bun’s Out [PHOTO]

March 20, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Emily Ratajkowski

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Emily Ratajkowski tried her best to shut down Instagram Sunday.

A photo that was simply labeled “La Sirena” showed the model lying in a shallow body of water wearing nothing.

I had to google what “La Sirena” meant and this is what I saw, “it means “the siren” literally, but in Spanish and Italian it also translates to “mermaid” and is used to describe a “strikingly beautiful woman.”

La Sirena

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

“La Sirena” described the picture perfectly.

Ratajkowski was on a vacation in Mexico and did her best to try to break Instagram. The photo already has nearly 870,000 likes. She also posted these gems as well.

Morning 🇲🇽

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Someone got a sunburn

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

According to SI.com:

All we know is that we like mermaids and we like Emily Ratajkowski, so this might just be our favorite Instagram photo of all time!

