Kalamazoo Central’s Livers Named Mr. Basketball In Michigan [VIDEO]

DETROIT (AP) — Isaiah Livers of Kalamazoo Central has been named Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan.
Livers, who has signed to play at Michigan for the Wolverines next season, edged Xavier Tillman of Grand Rapids Christian in voting by members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan. The Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award is given to the state’s top senior by the coaches group in conjunction with the Detroit Free Press. Schram covered high school sports for the Free Press for over 40 years.
Past winners of the award include Chris Webber, Glen Rice, Shane Battier and Jason Richardson.
Livers averaged 17.5 points and 14 rebounds per game during the regular season. Kalamazoo Central faces Grand Rapids Christian on Tuesday in a Class A quarterfinal.
