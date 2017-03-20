Lincoln Park Police Seek Tips To Find ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Man Wanted For Murder

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Lincoln Park police are looking for tips from the public as they search for a murder suspect believed to be at large in the area
Police say investigators have identified 24-year-old Lloyd Nathaniel Ray of Inkster as the man who shot two people early Saturday morning, in the 1200 block of Garfield in Lincoln Park.
According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead on arrival at Detroit Receiving Hospital while the other underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
Detectives on Monday were in the process of obtaining a warrant for Ray’s arrested. He is described as 6’1” and 180 lbs. with his hair in shoulder length dreadlocks.
Police say anyone who sees this suspect should notify Lincoln Park police immediately, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
“We appreciate any help in getting this guy off the streets,” said the LPPD’s Colleen Snethkamp, in a media release.
Those with information should call 313-381-1800.