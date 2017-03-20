Lions Sign Unrestricted Free Agent DT Jordan Hill

March 20, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Jordan Hill

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Jordan Hill. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Hill (6-1, 291) enters his fifth NFL season after previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).

Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the third round (87th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Penn State, the Harrisburg, Pa., native has played in 31 career games and totaled 50 tackles (31 solo), seven sacks, one interception, five pass defenses and four fumble recoveries. He also appeared in two postseason games with the Seahawks in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia