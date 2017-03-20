Lions Sign Unrestricted Free Agent DT Jordan Hill

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Jordan Hill. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Hill (6-1, 291) enters his fifth NFL season after previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).
Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the third round (87th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Penn State, the Harrisburg, Pa., native has played in 31 career games and totaled 50 tackles (31 solo), seven sacks, one interception, five pass defenses and four fumble recoveries. He also appeared in two postseason games with the Seahawks in 2015.