Missing: Woman, 60, Last Seen Walking Away From Detroit Group Home

March 20, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing from a group home on the city’s west side last week.

Brenda Lyson, 60, walked away from the facility on the 15500 block of Thatcher Ave. — near Lahser Rd. and Santa Clara — at around 9 a.m. on March 16 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Lyson as a white female, 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds, with a fair complexion and blonde or strawberry-colored hair.

She is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who knows about Lyson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1200.

