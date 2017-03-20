MSP Believe Missing Teen In Danger; May Be Traveling By Bus With Stranger

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Michigan State Police are sending out an alert about a missing teen.
They believe 16-year-old Joy Martin is in danger. She was last seen near Saugatuck leaving with a stranger whom she met on the Kik messaging app.
Kik Messenger allows users to remain anonymous — the app doesn’t require users to register their phone number. It’s a popular app – particularly among teens.
Joy is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a diamond stud nose piercing.
She may be traveling on a Greyhound bus — she left with a bag of packed clothes.
If you have seen Joy Martin, or know her whereabouts you are asked to contact Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.