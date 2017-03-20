CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
MSP Believe Missing Teen In Danger; May Be Traveling By Bus With Stranger

March 20, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Joy Martin, Kik App, missing

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Michigan State Police are sending out an alert about a missing teen.

They believe 16-year-old Joy Martin is in danger. She was last seen near Saugatuck leaving with a stranger whom she met on the Kik messaging app.

missing joy martin MSP Believe Missing Teen In Danger; May Be Traveling By Bus With Stranger

Joy Martin, 16.

Kik Messenger allows users to remain anonymous — the app doesn’t require users to register their phone number. It’s a popular app – particularly among teens.

Joy is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a diamond stud nose piercing.

She may be traveling on a Greyhound bus — she left with a bag of packed clothes.

If you have seen Joy Martin, or know her whereabouts you are asked to contact Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

