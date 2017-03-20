Police Chase Ends In Deadly Crash On Woodward Ave.

March 20, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash

DETROIT (WWJ) — A investigation is underway after a crash on Woodward Ave. killed an elderly man in Detroit on Monday.

Northbound Woodward near State Fair — between Seven Mile Rd. and Eight Mile Rd. — is closed to clean up the aftermath of the crash that included a pickup truck and a sedan.

The crash came during a police chase. A 72-year-old man in the pickup truck — who was not involved in the chase — was killed.

Two woman who were inside of the sedan have been hospitalized. Multiple reports indicate that the chase started when the car was pulled over in connection with possible human trafficking.

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia