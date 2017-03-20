Police Chase Ends In Deadly Crash On Woodward Ave.

DETROIT (WWJ) — A investigation is underway after a crash on Woodward Ave. killed an elderly man in Detroit on Monday.
Northbound Woodward near State Fair — between Seven Mile Rd. and Eight Mile Rd. — is closed to clean up the aftermath of the crash that included a pickup truck and a sedan.
The crash came during a police chase. A 72-year-old man in the pickup truck — who was not involved in the chase — was killed.
Two woman who were inside of the sedan have been hospitalized. Multiple reports indicate that the chase started when the car was pulled over in connection with possible human trafficking.
