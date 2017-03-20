Prosecutor: Woman Killed Boyfriend Who Wouldn’t Return Her Things

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 25-year-old Detroit woman will likely find out today if she will face trial for killing her boyfriend during an argument.
According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Starr K. Holmes fatally shot 31-year old Pap Robinson Jenkins at a Marathon gas station — in the 12000 block of Grand River, near Wyoming — early in the morning of Saturday, March 11.
Investigators said the couple had a disagreement over Jenkins’ refusal to return some personal items belonging to Holmes, when she shot Jenkins in the face. He was taken to DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Holmes, who was arrested at the scene, told police that Jenkins tried to run her over with his car and she shot him in self-defense.
Holmes was arraigned last week on one count of second degree murder and one count of felony firearm and ordered held without bond.
During Monday’s preliminary examination, prosecutors will have to present a case to the judge who will determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial.
The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m before Judge Deborah Lewis Langston in 36th District Court.