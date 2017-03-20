Salvation Army Family Stores Host Job Fairs In March

DETROIT – The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is hosting a series of hiring events beginning Monday, Mar. 20 to fill a variety of open positions at the nonprofit’s family stores across metro Detroit.

“As we continue to expand our operations, we concurrently need to build our staff,” said Jacqulynn Idzior, director of operations at the Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center. “We encourage all qualified individuals to join us at the job fairs, as we will be conducting onsite interviews and hiring for store and warehouse positions, as well truck driving jobs.”

The job fairs will be hosted on the following days:

· Monday, March 20 – The Chesterfield family store, located at 33195 23 Mile Rd., will welcome applicants from 9 a.m. to noon while the Shelby family store, located at 51200 Van Dyke Ave, will welcome candidates from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Openings for the Rochester, Lakeside, Chesterfield, Shelby and Washington Township stores will be filled at both of these events.

· Wednesday, March 22 – The White Lake family store, located at 9434 Highland Rd., will welcome applicants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Openings for the Brighton, Highland, Orchard Lake, Walled Lake and White Lake stores will be filled at this event.

· Monday, March 27 – The Canton family store, located at 43403 Joy Rd., will welcome applicants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Openings for the Ann Arbor, Canton and Saline stores will be filled at this event.

· Wednesday, March 29 – The Romulus family store, located at 5875 Middlebelt Rd., will welcome applicants from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Openings for the Dearborn, Garden City, Lincoln Park, Livonia, Romulus, Southgate and Taylor stores will be filled at this event.

Available positions include both full and part-time roles as cashiers and sales clerks, management, truck drivers and mechanics. All applicants must come prepared with a photo identification card and Social Security card.

Individuals interested in retail management positions are encouraged to apply with 2-5 years of supervisory experience, while truck-driving candidates need a valid chauffeur’s license and DOT card to apply.

For more information about The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan ARC job fairs, visit www.salarmythrift.com or call 313.965.7760.