Skeletal Remains Found In Vacant Detroit Building

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in a vacant Detroit building.
A man was reportedly cleaning in the two-story brick building on East Davison Street near McNichols on Monday when he made the discovery and called 911.
Detroit police spokesman Officer Adam Madera said, although it’s early in the investigation, police believe they’re dealing with human bones.
It’s unclear at this time if the remains are that of a male or female. No further details have been released.
The remains have been taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office which will continue the investigation.